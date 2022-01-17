A couple in Tamil Nadu is wholly prepared to get married in Metaverse. Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy will their knot virtually on the first Sunday of February. The reception will take in the virtual quarters of Hogwarts castle where digital avatars of relatives, friends, and family members will greet each other. And presiding over the function will be Janaganandhini’s late father's avatar. On Twitter, Dinesh shared a short video to show what his upcoming wedding reception would look like. How to Host Virtual Wedding Amid Coronavirus Crisis? Follow These Ideas and Say ‘I Do’ Online During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Watch The Video:

I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup. pic.twitter.com/jTivLSwjV4 — Dinesh Kshatriyan 💜 (@kshatriyan2811) January 11, 2022

