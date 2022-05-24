Bangtan Boys have inspired so many characters in Western television series so far. This time it's an animated TV series by the name The Owl House that has got Jungkook's cartoon character. The news was shared by Bo Coburn who is the director and storyboard artist of the show. She confirmed it by posting a story on her Instagram. The cameo shows Jungkook's purple hair colour from the song Butter. A social media user posted a glimpse of the character on Twitter. BTS’ Jungkook Influences McDonald’s With Unique Instagram Username, See How Golden Arches Followed Golden Maknae’s Footsteps!

Jungkook has been tagged by Bo Coburn on her Instagram story as one of the inspirations for the characters in the TV series“The Owl House”which is an animated fantasy television series on Disney Channel American along with Taemin, Jessi and GDragon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sHZkfvFLhX — ☼ (@JungkookBuzz) May 22, 2022

