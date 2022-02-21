It was a great weekend for BTS Army, as RM, Suga, and Jimin took to social media and went live on VLive and gave a lot of updates to the fans. The trio revealed that the Bangtan boys have begun rehearsing for their Permission to Dance concert in Seoul. Jimin who recently underwent appendicitis surgery, while also dealing with Covid revealed that he had a high fever during that period but he has fully recovered now. From giving health updates about V to Jimin showing his strength by breaking open a walnut, Sunday Live was a pretty crazy session. BTS x Kacha Badam Mashup Video: RM, V, Suga And Other Bangtan Boys Groove To the Viral Bengali Song.

Watch The Trio, Here:

