After a video of cop seeking help from Baba to solve a murder case in Chhatarpur went viral on social media, Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma has suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and line attached Bamitha police station incharge Pankaj Sharma. Besides, SP Sharma constituted a team to investigate the murder incident that occurred in Onta Purwa village under Bamitha police station limits of the district on July 28 where a body of a minor girl was found in a well in suspicious condition and to solve the murder case.

