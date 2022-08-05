Love transcends all, be it race, religion, war, or boundaries. While Russia and Ukraine are at war with each other, a Russian man and his Ukrainian girlfriend decided to choose love over everything else and got married in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. Sergei Novikov, a Russian national on August 2 tied the knot with his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Dharamshala.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Sergei Novikov, a Russian national tied the knot with his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Dharamshala on August 2. pic.twitter.com/0akwm2ggWr — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)