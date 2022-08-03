A 7-year-old boy reportedly works as a Zomato delivery executive after his father met with an accident. The school kid attended his classes in the morning and later resorted to his dad's work to support his family. As per a viral Twitter video shared by Rahul Mittal, the boy rides a cycle daily from evening till 11 pm to drop food off to customers. The clip has received many varied reactions from netizens. The area where the incident was spotted is yet to be known. Video of Zomato Delivery Boy Eating Food From Delivery Boxes Goes Viral, Check What Zomato Replied.

