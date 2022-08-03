A 7-year-old boy reportedly works as a Zomato delivery executive after his father met with an accident. The school kid attended his classes in the morning and later resorted to his dad's work to support his family. As per a viral Twitter video shared by Rahul Mittal, the boy rides a cycle daily from evening till 11 pm to drop food off to customers. The clip has received many varied reactions from netizens. The area where the incident was spotted is yet to be known. Video of Zomato Delivery Boy Eating Food From Delivery Boxes Goes Viral, Check What Zomato Replied.

This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomatopic.twitter.com/5KqBv6OVVG — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 1, 2022

Hi Rahul, kindly share his father's details with us via a private message. https://t.co/jcTFuGSv2G — zomato care (@zomatocare) August 1, 2022

Keeping emotions aside. This is illegal..#zomato violation of rules ..he can't drive a two-wheeler and also can't be employed. — ☕ 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖎 𝖌𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖒☕ (@chaichokro) August 2, 2022

You did a good deed by giving money and some goodies to make his day. However @deepigoyal is this your policy that anyone can deliver in a delivery guys I'd. Where are your checks ?— ☕ 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖎 𝖌𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖒☕ (@chaichokro) August 2, 2022

