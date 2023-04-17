Several users in India apparently cannot access WhatsApp, aws the outage has already been reported by a number of people on Twitter. Tweets indicate that downloading someone else's video presents the most problems for users at the moment. The instant messaging service was down starting on April 16 and is still down, according to claims from many users on Downdetector, a platform that analyses outage reports for practically all online apps and services. Since the outage, Twitter is flooding with hilarious ‘Whatsapp Down’ jokes and memes once again. WhatsApp Down: Users Complain Unable To Download Videos, See Status As Meta-Owned Messaging App Suffers Outage in India.

Netizens Flood Twitter with 'Whatsapp Down' Memes

May this trickle its way down to the WhatsApp aunties, amen. https://t.co/pa8PR9SKWH pic.twitter.com/KtwgXBbWFc — rfaan (@soasiwassayingg) April 16, 2023

Not Again!

A Customary Meme

Yo entrando a Twitter para saber si soy la única a la que no le cargan los estados de WhatsApp#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/R1Y8h8PKKT — La flaca (@La_Vrdad_Duele) April 12, 2023

