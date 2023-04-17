Messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly down for many users in India. Several users took to social media to confirm the news and report issues about the messaging app. As per reports, users were facing issues while downloading videos received in chats while some said that they were unable to view video status on WhatsApp. Here's how netizens reacted to #WhatsAppDown! WhatsApp Out of Date: Android Users Report 'Update' Issues on Meta-Owned Messaging Platform As Several Unable To Download App on Play Store.

Videos Not Downloading in WhatsApp!

Videos not downloading in WhatsApp! @WhatsApp From both chats and status videos are not downloading#whatsappdown — Adithya Narayana Bhat (@Adithya04475748) April 17, 2023

User Says Video Is Downloading Now

#whatsappdown New update has come, you guys update, bug is fixed, video is downloading now. — Ravi N 🏹🔥 (@UrstrulyRN) April 17, 2023

WhatsApp Is Reportedly Down for Some Users in India

WhatsApp is reportedly down for some users in India. According to Downdetector, the app has been facing issues since last night, continuing today as well. Taking to Twitter, affected users reported that they were facing a problem where they were unable to download videos received pic.twitter.com/KO1au7fSx0 — Hawa Singh Kangar (@hskangar_) April 17, 2023

Is WhatsApp Down?

