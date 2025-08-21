A beautiful sighting once again reignited the faith and devotion that the city of Varanasi carries. At the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, a white owl was spotted perched on the golden peak of the temple spire of Baba Vishwanath’s sanctum. Pictures and videos of the sighting have gone viral online, sparking curiosity and reverence among devotees. In Hinduism, a white owl is known as Goddess Lakshmi’s ‘Vahana’ or celestial vehicle. With the mighty bird gracing the temple, visitors got the unique darshan as they captured the fascinating moment on camera. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, also shared the rare moment on Instagram, further confirming the white owl’s sighting. He wrote about the auspicious sighting happening after the Shayan Aarti.

White Owl Sighted at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishwa Bhushan Mishra (@vishwarajbhushan)

Unique Darshan of Goddess Lakshmi's 'Vahana'

🚨 Varanasi: White owl seen for 3rd day atop Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Temple! Joins Shayan Aarti at 10 PM. In Sanatan tradition, owls are Mahalaxmi's vehicle, symbolizing wealth, prosperity, & auspiciousness. Is this good news for the country?🥰 pic.twitter.com/oXkg5XMcjM — Siddharth (@Siddharth_00001) August 21, 2025

