Mahashivratri 2025 is on February 26, and devotees across the country visit the famous temples in the early hours to attend the aarti, perform Rudra Abhishek, and offer prayer to begin the festivity. Videos from different temples across India have emerged on social media showcasing the large number of devotees gathered to worship Lord Shiva. From Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to Ujjain’s Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, Mahashivratri 2025 celebration videos capture the worshipping of Mahadev to celebrate the Great Night of Shiva. It must be noted that the Chaturdashi timing for Maha Shivratri 2025 is from 11:00 AM on February 26 to 08:54 AM on February 27. Mahashivratri 2025 Messages in Sanskrit and Mantras To Celebrate the Great Night of Shiva.

Mahashivratri at Chandni Chowk's Gauri Shankar Mandir

#WATCH | Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Chandni Chowk's Gauri Shankar Mandir on Maha Shivratri pic.twitter.com/4Pexna3kyv — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2025

Mangala Aarti at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Mangala Aarti was performed at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. (Source: Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir) pic.twitter.com/nHWYnzQ3CQ — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

Devotees at Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan Mandir

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Devotees in huge numbers reached the Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan Mandir to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivratri pic.twitter.com/JiX8lS6WvM — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

Mahashivratri Celebration at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Special prayers are being offered at Ujjain's Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri today pic.twitter.com/AUCOGWoJnw — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

Devotees Arrive at Kadu Malleshwara Temple

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Devotees in huge numbers reached Kadu Malleshwara Temple on Maha Shivratri pic.twitter.com/lodWpF3dL8 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2025

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Temple Lights Up For Mahashivratri

#WAHC | Nashik, Maharashtra: Devotees in huge numbers reach Shri Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Temple on Maha Shivratri pic.twitter.com/UyNxb7Z5s0 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2025

Mahashivratri Celebration at Shri Babulnath Temple

#WATCH | Mumbai: Devotees in huge numbers reached Shri Babulnath Temple and offered prayers on Maha Shivratri pic.twitter.com/93OT1XEszR — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2025

Devotees Gather in Huge Numbers at Shri Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Mandir

#WATCH | Deoghar, Jharkhand: Devotees in huge numbers reached Shri Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Mandir on the occasion of Maha Shivratri pic.twitter.com/r3Z6pdlVEp — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

Beautiful Video From Mahipalpur's Shiv Murti Temple

#WATCH | Delhi: Devotees reach Mahipalpur's Shiv Murti Temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. (Visuals from outside the temple) pic.twitter.com/EbQGskvCAd — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

Devotees Perform 'Abhishek' at Mahipalpur's Shiv Murti Temple

#WATCH | Delhi: Devotees offer 'Abhishek' at the Mahipalpur's Shiv Murti Temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri pic.twitter.com/Kogpy3yfqv — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

Maha Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Aarti is being performed at Ujjain's Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri pic.twitter.com/HZWuvnT3Zw — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

