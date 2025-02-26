Mahashivratri 2025 is on February 26, and devotees across the country visit the famous temples in the early hours to attend the aarti, perform Rudra Abhishek, and offer prayer to begin the festivity. Videos from different temples across India have emerged on social media showcasing the large number of devotees gathered to worship Lord Shiva. From Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to Ujjain’s Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, Mahashivratri 2025 celebration videos capture the worshipping of Mahadev to celebrate the Great Night of Shiva. It must be noted that the Chaturdashi timing for Maha Shivratri 2025 is from 11:00 AM on February 26 to 08:54 AM on February 27. Mahashivratri 2025 Messages in Sanskrit and Mantras To Celebrate the Great Night of Shiva. 

Mahashivratri at Chandni Chowk's Gauri Shankar Mandir

Mangala Aarti at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Devotees at Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan Mandir

Mahashivratri Celebration at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Devotees Arrive at Kadu Malleshwara Temple

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Temple Lights Up For Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri Celebration at Shri Babulnath Temple

Devotees Gather in Huge Numbers at Shri Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Mandir

Beautiful Video From Mahipalpur's Shiv Murti Temple

Devotees Perform 'Abhishek' at Mahipalpur's Shiv Murti Temple

Maha Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)