Naga Sadhus displayed their impressive weapon-handling skills as they made their way to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Maha Shivratri 2025 on Wednesday, February 26. A video showing Naga Sadhus showcasing their impressive weapon-handling skills has surfaced on social media. The procession was accompanied by the rhythmic beat of drums and fervent chanting, reflecting their deep devotion to Lord Shiva. Mahakumbh’s Final ‘Snan’ on Mahashivratri: Maha Kumbh Sees Massive Surge of Devotees at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Maha Shivratri 2025 (Watch Videos).

Naga Sadhus Display Weapon-Handling Skills on Mahashivratri 2025

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Naga Sadhus showcased their weapon skills as they proceeded toward the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, beating drums and chanting in devotion on the occasion of Mahashivratri pic.twitter.com/RsNflxiWdW — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)