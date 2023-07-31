In a unique incident, a rare white-coloured albino snake was reportedly spotted in Himachal Pradesh recently. The white-coloured albino snake was spotted during heavy rainfall in the state. The incident came to light after a video of the white-coloured reptile went viral on social media. "Rare albino snake" the tweet in Hindi read. The 2-minute 18-second video clip shows a rare white-coloured albino snake gently crawling across the ground. The video has allegedly created panic as well as curiosity among the locals. The video is said to have been shot in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. Huge White Snake Caught in Florida! See Pic of The Magnificient Albino Boa Constrictor That Weighs 50 Pounds.

