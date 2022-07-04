Are you a mango lover? Then you might be aware of the World's expensive breed of Mangoes? Miyazaki, a mango variety primarily grown in Japan, costs Rs. 2.7 lakh per kg. Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group, has shared the images of the ruby-coloured fruit on Twitter. According to Goenka, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh cultivated Miyazaki, for which he deployed 6 guards and 3 dogs for protection. Rare Durian Fruit 'J-Queen' Fetches $1,343 Each in Indonesia! World's Smelliest Fruit Becomes Most Expensive.

World's Costliest Mango Miyazaki!

The unusual ruby-coloured Japanese breed of mango, Miyazaki is said to be world's costliest mango, sold at Rs 2.7 lakh per kg. Parihar a farmer in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has hired three security guards and 6 dogs to secure the two trees. pic.twitter.com/DxVWfjMT8F — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)