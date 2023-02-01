The world’s first genderless dragon is now speaking out about their dramatic body modification, distance from family and encouraging others to pursue their fantasies. Tiamat Legion Medusa, 61, who was born Richard Hernandez in Texas, and now uses they/them pronouns, spent the last decade undergoing an extreme metamorphosis to become a mythical creature. A part of the body modification was $80,000 horn implants on their forehead. In their late 40s, Medusa already had 79 piercings that were hidden and soon realised that the dragon dream was more important than the corporate career as a banker. But they now feel upset that their son doesn’t approve of the extreme modification. View this post and an old video of Medusa here. 'Black Alien' Tattoo Addict Who Removed His Ears, Nostrils & Few Fingers Claims He Gets Rejected By Restaurants Due To Extreme Look (See Pics).

I'm an ex-banker 'genderless dragon' — now my son won't talk to me https://t.co/68Qshz4hGs pic.twitter.com/hvMAy0YvoI — New York Post (@nypost) January 31, 2023

