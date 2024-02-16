Amid the ongoing farmers protest, a video of a faceoff between a commuter and a group of protesting farmers has surfaced on social media. The incident was recorded on camera and has been doing rounds on social media. In the one-minute, 24-second video, a woman in car can be seen showing middle finger to farmers who allegedly blocked the road. As the farmers approaches her car, she starts using offensive language. During the heated argument, a man tries to snatch her phone. Seething with rage the woman accuses the farmers of inappropriately touching her. "You tried to harass me. You touched me inappropriately", she claims. Another woman Farmers Protest: 63-Year-Old Farmer Dies of Heart Attack at Shambhu Border Amid Ongoing Protests (Watch Video).

Video of The Incident - Warning: Graphic Content, Abusive Language:

During the Bharat Bandh call, a faceoff occurred between farmers and commuters. When farmers blocked the road, the girl traveling in a car responded by showing them the middle finger. Alert ‼️ Abusive Language pic.twitter.com/pnJuiJLfII — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 16, 2024

