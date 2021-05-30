Jason Dupasquier Passes Away
We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier
On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones
You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace pic.twitter.com/nZCzlmJsVi
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021
