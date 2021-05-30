Jason Dupasquier Passes Away

We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier

On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones

You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace pic.twitter.com/nZCzlmJsVi

