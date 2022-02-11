Kuldeep Yadav struck twice while Prasidh Krishna took one wicket as India gained complete control of affairs in the ongoing third ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad. The left-arm chinaman bowler is making a return to the Indian team and he seems to have managed to make an instant impact. Krishna meanwhile, has been impressive and continues to deliver. Windies are seven wickets down now and need the pair of Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith to guide the innings from here on.

3RD ODI. WICKET! 16.2: Fabian Allen 0(1) ct Rishabh Pant b Kuldeep Yadav, West Indies 77/6 https://t.co/yrDtxuQxRQ #INDvWI @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2022

