South superstar Rajinikanth has expressed his love for chess ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. India will host the FIDE event from July 28 to August 10 in Tamil Nadu. Taking to Twitter, Rajini sir wished all the participants 'very best' for the tournament. He wrote: "An indoor game I love the most."

Check the Tweet:

#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless. pic.twitter.com/nVZ8SU51va — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) July 28, 2022

