Achinta Sheuli ensured that the medals continued coming for India thick and fast at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, July 31 with another gold in weightlifting. Sheuli took home the gold medal while competing in the men's 73kg weightlifting event. He also created a record at the Commonwealth Games with a total lift of 313kg.

Gold for Achinta Sheuli:

Achinta Sheuli wins the 3️⃣rd weightlifting gold for India at the #CommonwealthGames 2022! 🥇🥇🥇 Competing in the men's 73kg category, the Indian weightlifter finished on top with a GR of 3️⃣1️⃣3️⃣kg! 🏋️#Weightlifting | #IndiaAtB2022 | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/FZwBYVNDjH — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 31, 2022

