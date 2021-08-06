Aditi Ashok continues to remain in medal positions after the end of round 3. The Indian golfer is currently second and is in pole position to take on of the three spots on the podium. Check live score here.

So @aditigolf is now 2nd after Round 3. In case the final round doesn’t happen tomorrow due to the storm, she will get a Silver! And if the Round is completed, she will still be a huge fav to win the medal! What a moment for Indian golf @Swinging_Swamy #TokyoOlympics #Golf — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 6, 2021

