Indian athlete Ajay Kumar Siroj bagged gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in 1500m category. With this, he clinched his third consecutive medal in the Asian Athletics Championships 2023.

Ajay Kumar Siroj Bags Gold in Asian Athletics Championships 2023

News Flash: Ajay Kumar Siroj wins GOLD medal in 1500m at Asian Athletics Championships. ➡️ Its 3rd consecutive Asian Championships medal for Ajay (earlier won Gold in 2017 & Silver in 2019). #AsianAthletics2023 pic.twitter.com/LTPMCN9UgD — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 13, 2023

