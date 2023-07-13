Indian athlete Ajay Kumar Siroj bagged gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in 1500m category. With this, he clinched his third consecutive medal in the Asian Athletics Championships 2023.

Ajay Kumar Siroj Bags Gold in Asian Athletics Championships 2023

