Murali Sreeshankar won the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023. Sreeshankar came up with a long jump of 8.37m, which not only earned him a podium finish but also secured his qualification for the Paris Olympics in 2023. Chinese Taipei's Yu Tang Lin won the gold medal, while Mingkun Zhang of China won the bronze. India Win Gold Medal in 4x400m Mixed Relay Event at Asian Athletics Championships 2023.

Murali Sreeshankar Bags Silver

Best of @SreeshankarM at the #AsianAthleticsChampionships In a gruelling Men's Long Jump Final, the #TOPSchemeAthlete took on 🇹🇼's Yu Tang Lin & gave a best jump of 8.37m With this, he won🥈for 🇮🇳 & met the qualification mark for #ParisOlympics2023. Heartiest congratulations! pic.twitter.com/j44eyj8bEn — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 15, 2023

Watch Murali Sreeshankar's Jump

Athletics, #AsianAthleticsChampionships: MURALI SREESHANKAR.. YOU BEAUTY.. ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMANCE BY THE INDIAN LONG JUMPER EVER! FIRST INDIAN FIELD EVENT ATHLETE TO QUALIFY FOR #Paris2024 WITH A HUMONGOUS LEAP OF 8.37M (-1.1 M/S) SILVER 🥈 FOR HIM.. 🥈🇮🇳❤️@SreeshankarM pic.twitter.com/olszXLWgOK — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) July 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)