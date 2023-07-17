The Indian contingent at the Asian Athletics Championship 2023 made their country proud by securing 27 medals at the prestigious tournament. Noticing the success of the Indian contingent at the acclaimed competition, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated the athletes for bagging medals at the tournament. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, wrote, “Outstanding performance by the Indian contingent at the 25th Asian Athletics Championship 2023! Our athletes won 27 medals, the highest medal tally on foreign soil in an edition of the Championships. Congrats to our athletes for this achievement. It fills our hearts with pride.”

PM Modi Congratulates Indian Athletes

Outstanding performance by the Indian contingent at the 25th Asian Athletics Championship 2023! Our athletes won 27 medals, the highest medal tally on foreign soil in an edition of the Championships. Congrats to our athletes for this achievement. It fills our hearts with pride. pic.twitter.com/vjYlSLDvnJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2023

