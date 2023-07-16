Jyothi Yarraji continued to showcase her talent as she bagged a silver in the women's 200m final at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023. The youngster clocked a personal best timing of 23.13 seconds. She had earlier won a gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles race event in the competition. Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Jyothi Yarraji, Abdulla Aboobacker, Ajay Kumar Clinch Gold.

Jyothi Yarraji Wins Silver

Jyothi you beauty 😍 Jyothi Yarraji wins Silver medal in 200m clocking her Personal Best timing of 23.13s. ➡️ Earlier Jyothi had won Gold medal in 100m Hurdles few days back. @afiindia #AsianAthletics2023 pic.twitter.com/laxSp0FcAa — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)