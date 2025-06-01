Indian wrestlers are currently competing at the Ulaanbaatar Ranking Series 2025 at Mongolia. Although the women wrestlers had a good outing there with five gold medals, men didn't have a very good start. Amid that, Aman Sehrawat won a bronze medal. He won the men's 57 kg bronze medal match with a 12-2 scoreline over Turkiye's Bekir Keser. Sachin Yadav Shines With Silver Medal, Animesh Kujur and Vithya Ramraj Add Bronze at Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

Aman Sehrawat Wins Bronze Medal

Silver for Udit Gulia (FS 61 kg), who fell 6-4 to Mongolia’s Tumenbileg 🇲🇳 in the final. The Mongolian raced to an early 6-point lead and held off Udit’s comeback attempts with solid defense throughout. Aman Sehrawat won Bronze(FS 57 kg).Not very satisfactory results.#Wrestling — Rambo (@monster_zero123) June 1, 2025

