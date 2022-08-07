Amit Panghal secured a gold medal in Men's Flyweight boxing event as she defeated England's Kiaran Macdonald on a unanimous decision in the finals. This is India's second gold medal in the sport at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after Nitu Ghanghas had won one earlier.

Amit Panghal wins GOLD against Kiaran Macdonald of England to clinch another medal in boxing for India!🔥🥊 The medal streak is 🔛#CommonwealthGames2022 | #Boxing pic.twitter.com/NFXjKCRw0X — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)