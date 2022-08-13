Anderson Peters, javelin throw world champion was brutally beaten up and then thrown off a party boat in Grenada. In a video that went viral on social media, assailants, who are believed to be non-nationals, were seen beating up the Commonwealth Games silver medallist before tossing him off the boat into the water. The Grenada police have taken into custody several crew members of the Harbour Masters boat. Also, a statement by the Grenada Olympic Committee said that Peters did not suffer any life-threatening injury.

Watch Video of Anderson Peters Being Attacked:

