In the Men's Skeet event at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 shooters Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad failed to qualify for the final. The duo finished 18th and 25th respectively.

Shooting: Both Angad Bajwa & Mairaj Ahmad fail to qualify for Final of Skeet event. Angad finished 18th (120 pts) while Mairaj finished 25th (117 pts). Total 30 shooters. 6 Qualified for Final. Last shooter to qualify scored 122. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/8TZGUto9TZ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)