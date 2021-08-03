Annu Rani's campaign at Tokyo Olympics 2020 comes to an end she has a dismal outing in the Women's Javelin throw qualification. Rani finished 14th in Group A with a personal best of 54.04m.

#Athletics : END of Annu Rani's dismal campaign. Finishes 14th in Group A (out of 15) Qualification with best attempt of 54.04m. Annu's PB: 63.24m #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/q9ex3P193G — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 3, 2021

