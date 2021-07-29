Indian rowers Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat finished fifth in the Men's Double Sculls event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. They finished 11th overall.

#Rowing duo of @OLYArjun and Arvind Singh finished 5th in the Lightweight Double sculls Final B and 11th overall with a time of 6:29.66 The 🇮🇳 pair have produced the best-ever results for #TeamIndia at #Olympics in the sport Let's support them loudly with #Cheer4India — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2021

