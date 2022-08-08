Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand captured the bronze medal in women's doubles badminton at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7. The duo beat Australia's Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen and Gronya Somerville 21-15, 21-18 to secure a podium finish.

Bronze Medal Win!

