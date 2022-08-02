PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen-led Indian mixed badminton team have confirmed themselves a medal in the event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 as they defeated Singapore 3-0 in the semifinals. The team will now face Malaysia in the finals on August 02, 2022, for the gold medal.

