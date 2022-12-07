Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will start his 2022 BWF World Tour Finals campaign later today at 11:50 am. Third-seeded Prannoy will face Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka in a very tricky match. The Indian shuttler will be looking to start the tournament on a positive note. The HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports 18 HD. Meanwhile, you can also watch the live stream of this match on JioCinema and Voot. BWF World Tour Finals 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch Badminton Tournament Live Telecast on TV and Online in India.

HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka Live Streaming Online on JioCinema

