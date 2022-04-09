Kidambi Srikanth meets Jonatan Christie in the semi-final match of the Korea Open 2022 on April 09, Saturday. The badminton match is expected to start anytime post 9:15 AM IST. The Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonatan Christie badminton match will not be available for telecast anywhere. However, fans can access Voot Select to watch the live streaming online of the Korea Open 2022 match featuring Kidambi Srikanth.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)