In his first major final since the Canada Open 2023, Lakshya Sen will feature in a Super 500 tournament summit clash, when the ace Indian shuttler takes on Li Shifeng in the Hong Kong Open 2025 men's singles final on September 14. The Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng Hong Kong Open Badminton 2025 men's singles final will be played on Court 1 at Hong Kong Coliseum, and start at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng badminton clash live on the Star Sports Select 3 TV channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel, but they would have to use a VPN. Lakshya Sen Enters Final of Hong Kong Open 2025; Indian Shuttler Secures Win Over Chou Tien Chen in Semi-Final.

Hong Kong Open 2025 Live Streaming

FINAL STOP ➡️ HONG KONG OPEN FINALS! 🏸🔥

India's promising shuttler #LakshyaSen along with the doubles pair of #SatviksairajRankireddy & #ChiragSen are all set to feature in the finals of Hong Kong Open! 🇭🇰

Watch Hong Kong Open LIVE ON 👉🏻 Star Sports 3 & JioHotstar, 12.30 pm… pic.twitter.com/5tRWKk7WjL

— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 14, 2025

