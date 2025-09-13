Indian star shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the finals of the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2025 tournament after defeating Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei with scores of 23-21 and 22-20 in a one-sided semi-final on Saturday, September 13. The Indian star will take on China's Li Shifeng in the grand finale of the Super 500 event. For those unversed, Lakshya Sen had last won a Super 500 tournament at the Canada Open in July 2023. Last year, Sen clinched a Super 300 title at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow. Lakshya Sen Storms Into Semi-Final of Hong Kong Open 2025; Secures Win Over Fellow Indian Ayush Shetty In All-Indian Quarter-Final Match.

Lakshya Sen Enters Final of Hong Kong Open 2025

Wow !! Lakshya Shocks WR6 CTC | Enters Final Fabulous week for India no1 as he makes it to the Final of #HongKongOpen2025 He faces Chinese WR4 Li Shi Feng pic.twitter.com/nSkJRgxN6T — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 13, 2025

