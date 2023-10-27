Murugesan Thulasimathi won the gold medal in the women's singles SU5 category badminton event at the Asian Para Games 2023 on October 27. She beat China's Yang Qiuxia 2-0 (21-19, 21-19) to clinch the top prize on offer. Indian athletes continue to shine in Hangzhou, with the nation already having surpassed its best-ever medal tally a day ago.

Murugesan Thulasimathi Wins Gold Medal

MURUGESAN THULASIMATHI IS THE ASIAN PARA GAMES CHAMPION Murugesan defeated home favourite Yang Qiuxia 🇨🇳 21-19, 21-19 to win Gold Medal in SU5 She made an extraordinary comeback in game 2 from 5-16 down to win 21-19#AsianParaGames pic.twitter.com/hHMHIgPeb5 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 27, 2023

