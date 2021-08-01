PV Sindhu will be up against her Chinese opponent He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match of Women's singles badminton event at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. The badminton match is scheduled to start at around 5:00 PM IST. The match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports and DD Sports channels. The live streaming online of PV Sindhu's badminton match will be available on SonyLiv. You can catch live score updates of PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao here.

Live Telecast on Sony Sports

Poster girl of 🇮🇳🏸, @Pvsindhu1 missed out on 🥇but her journey at #Tokyo2020 isn't over yet. IT'S TIME FOR THE BATTLE FOR BRONZE! #HumHongeKamyab Watch all of Olympics 2020 on Sony TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3, TEN 4 & Sony SIX#SirfSonyPeDikhega #OlympicsonSony #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/b1oPvA9ApI — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 1, 2021

Live Telecast on DD Sports

Coming up later in the evening are two big games! #Badminton #IND ‘s PV Sindhu will play her #Bronze medal match against #CHN ‘s He Bingjiao ⏰5PM #Hockey #TeamIndia to lock horns with #GBR in Men’s Quarter Final Game ⏰5:30PM LIVE action on DD Sports (DD FreeDish) & AIR — Doordarshan Sports #TokyoOlympics (@ddsportschannel) August 1, 2021

