It is India vs Pakistan on Day 1 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and all eyes are on ace Indian shuttler, PV Sindhu. The two countries will lock horns in the Mixed Team Group Play Stage - Group A of the badminton event. India vs Pakistan clash will begin at 6.30pm IST on July 29 and you can watch the live action via streaming on Sony Liv while the multi-sport event will be telecast LIVE across SONY SIX, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 4 channels. CWG 2022: All Eyes on PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth As India Look To Dominate Badminton Competitions.

Get Details of Exciting Clash!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)