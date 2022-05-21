India's star shuttler PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Thailand Open 2022 following a 12-21, 16-21 defeat to China's Chen Yu Fei in the semi-final.

It's all over for PV Sindhu in Bangkok, as she bows out of the #ThailandOpen2022 with a 21-17, 21-16 defeat to Chen Yu Fei of China. #BetterEveryDay — JSW Sports (@jswsports) May 21, 2022

