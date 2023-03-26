A historic achievement in the Indian Badminton saw Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinch the title of Swiss Open 2023 by defeating Chinese opponents Ren Xiang and Tan Qiang 21-19, 24-22 in the final. It was a close encounter but the Indian shuttlers were able to edge past the last challenge. This is the first double's title of India in the Swiss Open.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Win Swiss Open 2023 Title

🏸 CHIRAG-SATWIK ARE THE CHAMPIONS OF SWISS OPEN 2023 Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the maiden World Tour Title for 🇮🇳 in 2023 after beating Ren/Tan🇨🇳 21-19, 24-22 in the Final of Swiss Open. pic.twitter.com/mDEbGc5CNY — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) March 26, 2023

