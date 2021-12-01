Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty will take on the Danish duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen in their first match in Group A of BWF World Tour Finals 2021. The clash has a tentative start time of 05:30 PM IST on December 01, 2021. Star Sports will telecast the match while Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

Some more fixtures of day 1️⃣ as 🇮🇳 shuttlers get ready for their #WorldTourFinals2021 campaign 💥 (2/2)#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/cFBKzP7JIQ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)