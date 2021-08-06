Bajrang Punia defeats Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

News Flash: #Wrestling: Bajrang Punia wins his opening round bout to progress to Quarters (FS 65kg); defeated Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan. Bajrang had to fight really hard here to go through! #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/8DCxdhW5Jh — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2021

