League leaders, Adamas Howrah Warriors, are set to face fourth-placed Harbor Diamonds in an exciting Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Tuesday, June 24. The Harbour Diamonds vs Adamas Howrah Warriors match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting from 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025, and fans can watch the Harbour Diamonds vs Adamas Howrah Warriors live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Bengal Pro T20 League 2025: Servotech Siliguri Strikers Register Second Consecutive Win, Strengthen Position on Points Table.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast Details

Star Sports 3 is now the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 League! From smashing sixes to nail-biting finishes — watch it all unfold on the biggest stage, right in your living room! This season, Bengal korbe roar across the nation!#BengalProT20 #StarSports pic.twitter.com/is2JaIYKRI — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) June 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)