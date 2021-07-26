Indian fencer Bhavani Devi was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 after she lost to world number three Manon Brunet. Devi had earlier progressed to second round with a win over Nazia Ben Azizi.

#Fencing : Bhavani Devi goes down fighting to World No. 3 Manon Brunet 7-15 in 2nd round. She already created history by becoming 1st ever Indian Fencer to qualify for Olympics & by winning 1st round match earlier. Proud of you girl #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/mFfSW34uwL — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 26, 2021

