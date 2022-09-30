Indian star fencer Bhavani Devi has clinched gold medal in Women's Fencing event at National Games 2022 on September 30 in Gujarat. The 29-year-old athlete defeated Punjab's Jagmeet Kaur 15-3 in the final.

Bhavani Devi Wins Gold Medal:

