India’s Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel will be up against Serbia’s Borislava Peric in the Women's singles class 4 Quarter-finals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:50 PM IST. DD Sports and Eurosport will provide the live telecast and Discovery Plus will provide live streaming of the match. Free live streaming will be available on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel. Check live score updates here.

