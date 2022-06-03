Mansi Ahlawat won a gold medal in the 57kg at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup 2022 on Friday, June 3. She defeated her Kazakh opponent 3-0 in the final to win the top prize. It is also second medal of the competition.

News Flash: Mansi wins GOLD medal (57kg) in Bolat Turlykhanov Cup (Wrestling meet in Almaty) after beating Kazakh grappler 3-0 in Final. Its 2nd medal for India in the tournament. 📸 : @wrestling #WrestleAlmaty pic.twitter.com/qjmEhxEKQ7 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 3, 2022

