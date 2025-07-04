Former WorldSBK Spanish Championship rider Borja Gomez lost his life after the 20-year-old was involved in a tragic accident during the European Stock Championship 2025 race. The Spanish driver, who is originally from San Javier, was leading the world championship standings ahead of the third round at the Magny-Cours track in France. However, during the free practice session, the former Moto2 rider was involved in a horrific collision. After the tragic death of Borja Gomez, legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal shared a post on social media where he expressed shock and offered condolences to Gomez's friends and family. Borja Gomez Dies: Former Moto2 Star Passes Away at 20 Due to Horrific Accident at European Stock Championship 2025.

Rafael Nadal Expresses Shock After Borja Gomez's Death

20 años… 💔 Mi abrazo más cariñoso para toda la familia y amigos de Borja Gómez tras el trágico accidente en Magny-Cours. Descansa en paz, Borja pic.twitter.com/xzHtO2qvwV — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 3, 2025

