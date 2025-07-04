In sad news in the world of motorsport, the 20-year-old Borja Gomez passed away after he was involved in a horrific accident during the European Stock Championship race in 2025. The Spanish driver, who was from San Javier, was leading the world championship standings ahead of the third round at the Magny-Cours track in France. Sadly, during the free practice session, he was involved in a horrific collision. Borja Gomez had previously competed in Moto2 events. The 20-year-old began his career in Supermoto racing in Spain and then moved to the Kawasaki Cup in 2019. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool and Other English Premier League Clubs Pay Tribute After Portugal Star’s Tragic Death Due to Car Accident.

WorldSBK Spanish Championship Borja Gomez Dies

Saddened to report that Former Moto2/WorldSBK Spanish Championship rider Borja Gomez has lost his life at Magny Cours. pic.twitter.com/32PCFUg5yD — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) July 3, 2025

